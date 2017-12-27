Superior Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Police are investigating a robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 around 3:45 a.m at the Holiday gas station at 21st and Tower Avenue.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a silent alarm Holiday.

The clerk told police he was mopping the floor when the suspect entered. The pointed a weapon at the clerk and demanded merchandise and money from the cash register.

According to police, an altercation took place and the suspect fled on foot. No money was taken by the suspect.

The clerk believes the suspect to be a male in his 40s. The suspect was wearing a blaze orange and black patterned deer hunting coat and a pair of blaze orange insulated bibs/pants along with a dark mask and ski goggles.

The Superior Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public at this time in identified this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-395-7414 or call 911.