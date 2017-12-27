Cold Temperatures Keep Tow Truck Drivers Busy

If your vehicle has had problems starting this week, you’re not alone.

Custom Auto Towing out of Superior says they’ve been busy recently.

Many people are having problems with dead batteries, no starts and iced fuel lines.

Stranded customers have to wait about an hour to get a tow truck out to them.

It’s no surprise to the Custom Auto Crew; they expect this when the temperatures get this cold.

“When we see the weather is going to be 20 below, we get everything ready,” said manager Hayden Androsky. “It’s back-to-back nonstop action. It doesn’t stop, it never stops 24/7 days a week.”

They suggest you start your vehicle for a bit as often as possible to keep it warmed up and if you can, plug it in overnight.