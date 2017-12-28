Adventure Zone busy during cold snap

Families look for inside fun thanks to these freezing temps

DULUTH, Minn. – With kids also out of school during this cold snap, cabin fever is also growing. Adventure Zone in Canal Park is a popular spot for kids and their families. It features all kinds of activities to keep those kid’s attention, and again, with the bitter cold outside, being inside is also a plus.

“We have a two–level laser tag arena, we can fit up to 26 players at a time into our arena. It’s really nice for a family or friend battle,” Adventure Zone supervisor Dayin Liston said. “We also have a nine–hole indoor mini–golf course, which is really nice. I get a lot of questions, if it’s indoors or outdoors. It’s definitely indoors. It’s a great wintertime activity.”