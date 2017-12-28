Duluth rink rats brave the cold for the love of hockey

Well below-zero temps won't stop these little athletes

DULUTH, Minn. – Well, it may be cold outside but that’s not stopping hearty Northlanders from keeping busy out there. Being that it’s Minnesota, kids don’t seem to mind that it’s a few degrees below zero. FOX21 caught up with some young rink rats playing a game of pick-up hockey at the Glen Avon hockey rinks.

“It’s cold, but, I don’t know, once you move around its not that bad,” local rink rat Dylan said during a break in the action.

A small group of skaters braved the frigid temps solely for love of the game. No coaches, no refs, just friends. Not to mention, being rink rats is a kind of a Minnesota tradition.

“Just playing around with your buddies. Not really having an organized game. Just playing around with a tennis ball or a puck,” rink rat Kyle said.