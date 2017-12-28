Duluth YMCA sees uptick in members during colder months

The YMCA offers a variety of activity to keep people active during the Northland's freezing season

DULUTH, Minn. – So many cold days in a row means its getting harder to stay active. FOX 21 spoke with the Duluth YMCA about what they’re doing to keep people up and active, and just staying warm during these frigid temps.

“We have so much going on indoors, everything from our rock climbing wall, we have two pools, lot pool, nice warm family pool, hot tub, we’ve got saunas,” YMCA’s Marianne Morton said.

The YMCA offers their kids club, where YMCA staff will watch the young ones for up to two hours, while the grown-ups work on their healthy habits.

“Being active helps everybody’s moods. It helps your overall health and well being,” Morton said. “We’re happy to be a space where we can help encourage that.”