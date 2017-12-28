Island Lake Inn Announces Closure

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner of the Island Lake Inn have announced they will be closing, effective immediately.

According to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page, they will open for one last day, which will be Sunday, Dec. 31. Owners cited a growing family and a military deployment of a manager as a few reasons they will be closing their doors.

“In light of all of this, we feel the time is right to close the Inn and focus our attention on finding a buyer or partner that wishes to lease the business operations,” the post stated.

The Island Lake Inn will open for the last time on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where they will say farewell to customers and their manager.