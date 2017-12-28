Northland businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Liquor stores are sure to be busy this weekend

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Now that Christmas is out of the way, it’s time to start to think about those New Year’s Eve plans. Liquor stores are obviously a major stop for many people getting ready for the celebration. Stores are getting rid of the Christmas gifts sets to make room for the champagne. Employees say this time of year is usually a busy one.

“New Year’s Eve is one of those events where a lot of people that don’t normally drink are going to come out and drink and celebrate the year, celebrate the bringing of the new year,” Keyport Liquor’s Nick Casper. “We see a lot of people that we don’t see all the time. Lots of new customers.”