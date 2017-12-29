Bayfront Park Skating Rink Opening to the Public Jan. 2

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Rec division will be starting up the Bayfront Family Center Outdoor Skating and Winter playground programming on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The program and ice rink will be free to the public and will open 7 days a week, weather permitting, for pleasure skaters and others who want to enjoy winter at its best.

Ice skates, sleds, snowshoes, and snow sculpting tools will be available for use on site.

On Friday nights the public can come out and enjoy a fire, free hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Operating hours:

M-F 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays 1-8 p.m.

Sundays 1-5 p.m.

Extended hours are planned during winter break (Feb. 19-23) from 1-8 p.m.

The rink is subject to closure if there is inclement weather (-20 wind chills) or if temps warm creating puddles on the ice.