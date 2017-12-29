Fire Claims Superior Home
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Tower Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home.
All residents were able to safely evacuate.
Crews remained on scene for 2 1/2 hours. Damages have been estimated at $30,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family affected by this fire.