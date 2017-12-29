Post-holiday exercise options

9Round Fitness 30 minute Kickboxing might help knock you back into shape

DULUTH, Minn. – After the holidays is when most people start feeling like it’s time to hit the gym.A new kind of gym has opened up in Duluth recently. 9Round Fitness is a 30 minute kickboxing studio, where folks can work with a trainer, and have a slightly different workout experience than your typical gym.

“The whole thing with kickboxing is that it’s a full–body activity,” owner Johanna Rich said. “You do punching, kicking, core activities, you’re engaging all your muscles… You put in some effort, and your going to get results.”

9Round Fitness is located at the Kenwood Shopping Plaza.