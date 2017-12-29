UPDATE: Officers Identified in Gilbert Shooting

GILBERT, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers involved in a shooting that took place in Gilbert on Dec. 22.

According to the Minnesota DPS BCA preliminary investigation, Deputy Derrick Deutsch with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Joseph Bradach of the Gilbert Police Department were looking for an individual wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Michigan Ave W.

At the location, they identified a vehicle with two occupants, while Office Bradach was making contact with the individuals, Jeffery Golnick, who was not the individual wanted on the warrant, fled from the residence on foot. At one point, Golnick fired his gun, striking Deputy Deutsch. Both officers returned fire, striking Golnick, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene of the crime by the BCA.

The BCA is continuing to investigate the incident at the request of the Gilbert PD and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. All findings of the complete investigation will be handed over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.