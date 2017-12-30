Clothing Drive To Help People Stay Warm This Winter

You'll receive a ticket for the raffle for each item you donate

DULUTH, Minn. – One way to make sure someone can withstand Minnesota’s brutal winter is with suitable winter clothes.

The owner of Duluth’s Red Herring along with the man behind Lizsam Entertainment have found a way to give back to the community with a winter clothing drive.

It’s cold out especially this time of the year and for the people that don’t have as much Bob Monahan of the Red Herring feels that it’s only right to lend a helping hand.

The winter clothing drive started on Wednesday and the donations are piling in.

When we arrived one couple had a car load of items to drop off.

“So we’re taking all kinds of outdoor gear; hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, jackets, boots, socks and things like that,” said Monahan. “All that stuff is needed. The plan is to give all of this stuff to the Damiano Center.

For Duluth native Solomon Witherspoon, this winter clothing drive hits close to home.

He’s the youngest of ten and was use to hand-me-downs growing up.

Witherspoon has come across kids that have clothes that don’t fit.

“I think it’s imperative now that people that have so many, even old jackets right now, that old jacket to somebody else is a new jacket to someone that has no clothes,” said Witherspoon. “That old hat that’s in the closet, that’s been there, that’s a new hat to somebody that has no hat.”

The Red Herring is accepting donations tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Damiano center will distribute those donations.

There’s also an incentive when you donate you’ll be entered into a raffle to win tickets to a Timberwolves game, a free dinner or a gas card.