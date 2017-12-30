Junior Naturalists Get A Lesson In Identifying Animals During Winter

Kids also made and took home a plaster animal track.

CARLTON, Minn. – The cold is not keeping some dedicated “junior naturalists” from learning about the outdoors this this weekend from the warmth of a classroom.

They showed up to Jay Cooke State Park to learn about identifying animals in the winter.

These young snow trackers discovered what animals signs to look for like animal droppings, footprints or bones.

The program teaches the kids about measuring tracks, counting toes and looking for claws.

During the winter time its easy to spot when animals have been feeding somewhere.

“We really just want to encourage people to get outside and become interested in their surroundings,” said Jay Cooke State Park Naturalist Kristine Hiller. “a lot of times, if we know a little bit more, what we’re looking at, we’ll actually spend some more time in the outdoors.”

For a list of more programs at Jay Cooke State Park, click here.