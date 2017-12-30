Northlanders Can Connect With Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII is expected to attract one million visitors and leave an economic impact of more than $400 million.

DULUTH, Minn. – The last time Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl the year was 1992 and 26 years later the Super Bowl is making its return.

We may be hundreds of miles away, but organizers say people in Duluth can be part of the action.

Super Bowl Experience started in Minnesota and it’s grown to a more than 400,000 square feet theme park.

It’s described as a Walt Disney World for football fans.

There you can get autographs and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

Festivities kick off on Jan. 26. that’s 10 days before the big game with Super Bowl Live. That will feature concerts free and open to the public.

Living in the Northland there are still some ways you can connect to the big game.

“One is to come visit, experience it firsthand. Buy tickets to Super Bowl Experience driven by genesis or come join us at Nicollet mall for Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon,” said Minnesota Super Bowl Spokesperson Katie Clark Sieben. “You can get your parking tickets in advance online, so check out mnsuperbowl.com/sblive.”

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.

If you want to get tickets to Super Bowl Live or Super Bowl experience, click here.