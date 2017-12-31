Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse Brings In 2018 With A Bash

Owner Jason Wussow also took the stage.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you usually spend New Year’s Eve at your favorite bar waiting for the clock to strike midnight, Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse in Duluth has another option for you.

This New Year’s bash started as an all day jam session that has now turned into a tradition for the last seven years.

The stage is set and 24 acts will entertain the crowd throughout the day at Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse.

It’s a mixture of local artists with music to please everyone’s ears.

You heard folk, blues and a little bit of soul.

Live music was a perfect match to accompany a hot cup of coffee.

“It’s early, it’s all ages,” said Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse Owner Jason Wussow. “there’s good food, good music and it’s free. You can come anytime of the day and there’s something going on.”

The recent chilly temperatures have made Beaner’s a hot spot. People are coming in and staying warm.

“Yesterday, I think people decided, well let’s get out there. Today it’s been busy, so Duluth is pretty resilient, I think you get slapped that first day and then you got to get out or you’ll go crazy,” said Wussow.

The owner of Beaner’s also says the stage lights and coffee brewers have helped keep people warm.