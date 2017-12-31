Duluth Children’s Museum Celebrates New Year’s Eve

An estimated 400 people showed up throughout the day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Even though they may take place earlier in the day, New Year’s celebrations are for kids too.

The Duluth Children’s Museum hosted its fifth annual New Year’s Eve party!

There were plenty of kid friendly activities like trail mix making and even a balloon drop.

Organizers say this year the event was bigger and better.

The Museum offered kids a new experience by incorporating Japanese customs.

“We actually partnered with the sister cities international program and we’re putting together a traveling trunk show that’ll go out into the classroom with a lot of cultural pieces for our sister city in Japan,” said Duluth Children’s Museum President/CEO Cameron Bloom Kruger. “So we decided to try some of those out today.”

Children also looked ahead to 2018 with their own superhero resolutions.

Some included staying off of social media and making the world a better place.