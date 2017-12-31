New Year’s Resolutions Aren’t For Everyone

DULUTH, Minn. – Annie Nielsen is from Maine, but is ringing in the new year in Duluth.

Nielsen spent this New Year’s Eve bundling up and braving the cold to check out the local sights and sounds of Canal Park.

While chatting with Nielsen, she told us having resolutions aren’t for her because they always end after the first week.

Nielsen says she’ll focus on spending time inside the house.

“So, I’m going to be staying in Duluth with my grandparents that have lived here for about 60 years or so,” said Nielsen. We’ll be staying with them, having a nice game night.”

Nielsen says this year she’s changing it up and her new year’s resolution is to not have any resolutions.