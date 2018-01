Essentia Health Welcomes New Year’s Baby

DULUTH, Minn. – The Birthplace at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Little Charles Everett Dreier made his entrance into the world at 2:13 a.m.

His proud parents are Susanna Schafter and Nathan Dreier of Superior.

This is the couple’s fifth child, but their first boy.

Charles weighs 6 pounds 15 ounces and is 20.75 inches long.