Life Coach Presents Tips on Being the Best “You” in 2018

Coffee Conversation: New Year's Resolutions

DULUTH, Minn. – As 2018 begins, many Northlanders will be looking to improve themselves in different ways.

For this week’s Coffee Conversation we talked with Executive Coach Pam Solberg-Tapper about ways to ensure you fulfill these resolutions.

To learn more about Solberg-Tapper and her business, you can contact her at pam@coachforsuccess.com , 218-729-0772 or www.coachforsuccess.com.

Here is her blog post on the subject:

BE the Best Version of Yourself in 2018

by, Pam Solberg-Tapper

2018 is almost here and you may be thinking about New Years Resolutions.

According to behavior change researcher John Norcross of the University of Scranton, about half of the population makes resolutions each year, with the most popular being weight loss, improving finances, exercising and getting a new job.

This year, change things up and commit to a character-driven resolution.

Think about who you want to “be” versus what you want to “do”.

Here’s how to create an elevated mindset that will help you become the best version of yourself.

1. What character trait do you want to be more of?

For instance, do you want to be known as someone who is:

Kind

Courageous

Compassionate

Approachable

Generous

Determined

2. Why is this important to you?

Ask yourself “Why is this important to me?” and write down the reasons. As an example, if you want to be kinder, clarify what this means to you – such as not being so hard on yourself and others when mistakes are made, or being more understanding to people’s problems or being less judgmental of my coworkers or children. What is it costing you if you don’t change?

3. Apply mental conditioning

Just like going to the gym to build muscles, consistent mental conditioning helps strengthen new behaviors. If you choose to be kinder, imagine what kindness is like when it radiates from you. For instance, when you think about an upcoming meeting how will you be kinder to those with differing opinions or how will you react with kindness versus anger when your kids get unruly? This mental practice will help keep kindness top of mind and be available when needed.

4. Assess your progress with reflection

Research shows that self-reflection aids performance. At night before you sleep assess what went well and what you would do differently next time to be your best self. Over time, you will become more of who you choose to be.

The most important resolution you can ever make is to resolve to “be” the best version of yourself.

-Pam Solberg-Tapper