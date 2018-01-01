New Laws Take Effect Today for 2018

– There are five new laws going into effect Jan. 1, including one that honors fallen officers.

According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, the new law allows for special license plates that honor fallen officers. Drivers can purchase a memorial plate for $10 and donate $25 to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association. The law is sponsored by Rep. Duane Quam of Byron and Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester.

Other laws going into effect include:

Uniform election dates established

Insurance coverage extended to eyedrop refills

Age-related hearing loss training to be allowed

Truck weights and other license plate changes

For more information on any of these laws, head to www.house.mn.