Northland Couple Welcomes Baby On New Year’s Day

At least five babies were born on New Year's Day at Essentia Health

DULUTH, Minn. – Well it’s a new year and with that comes a new baby for one Northland couple who welcomed their bundle of joy on New Year’s Day.

Little Charles Everett Dreier was born at 2:13 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

New mom Susanna Schafter says her due date was Jan. 9. She didn’t expect Charles to be born on New Year’s Day.

“I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal, but apparently we’re all over the media, so that’s cool, I guess,” said Schafter. “He’s only what, 11 hours old and he’s already a TV star.”

Charles is the couple’s fifth child and the first boy in the family.

For new dad Nathan he’s still outnumbered with a house full of girls, but is excited to have Charles around.

“We can at least try to keep up with all the girls when they attack us here,” said Dreier. “They all like to wrestle, so now I got somebody to help me on my side.”

The parents say Charles’ four sisters are happy to finally have a little brother.