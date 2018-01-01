Twin Ports Cyclery Goes Out For A Ride

Riders braved the cold and spent about 30 minutes on their bikes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Twin Ports Cyclery hosted its 40th annual New Year’s Day Ride and Potluck.

Organizers say the ride and potluck are more for the camaraderie.

It’s not considered an outward bound ride. Riders will go out for whatever distance they want, turn around and head back.

“There are two rides now. Some of us will ride on the road,” said Twin Ports Cyclery Co-Owner Denis Sauve. “The other ones are going to go up and ride on the trails, which are going to be much warmer, because you don’t have as much windchill.”

Most riders go out year round and have the right equipment to deal with the cold temperatures.

“This particular event just becomes part of the usual thing. The idea is just to go out and brave the cold weather,” said Sauve. “We’ve had a couple of years and the temperatures were in the 60s. We’ve had other years like this. you just expect that it’s going to be cold. I mean, this is Duluth.”

Organizers say many riders do go slower and shorter distances because of the weather this time of year.