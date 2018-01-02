Bayfront Ice Rink Open for the Season

Rink is Open as Long as Winter Is Here

DULUTH, Minn. – The ice rink and community playground in Duluth’s Bayfront Park is now open for the season.

Skaters can bring their own gear or rent skates, sleds, and snow shoes from the park pavilion.

“It’s great exercise, it is fun, it’s challenging and adventurous but it is also what Minnesota is all about,” said Pamela Page, recreation specialist for the city of Duluth.

The rink is open every day as long as wind chills don’t dip below negative twenty degrees.