What You Should Have In Your Car’s Winter Survival Kit

It's recommended that you keep your gas tank at least one-half full.

DULUTH, Minn. – Experts are reminding people to take this extreme cold weather seriously.

When traveling, having a winter survival kit in your vehicle could save your life.

At Ace Hardware in Duluth customers have been rushing in to stock up on winter survival kit basics.

Fleece hats and gloves are among the big sellers over the past couple weeks.

A winter survival kit doesn’t have to be that expensive and you can build it up along the way.

“You need to have a shovel in your car, probably a set of jumper cables. good pair of gloves, a hat, probably some chocolate candy bars to keep in there,” said Ace Hardware Manager Tim Innis.

A good pair of winter boots, blanket and sleeping bag can round out your winter survival kit.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety you can add these items:

Small candles and matches

Small, sharp knife and plastic spoons

Red bandanna or cloth

Pencil and paper

Large plastic garbage bag

Safety pins

Whistle

Snacks

Cell phone adapter to plug into lighter

Plastic flashlight and spare batteries

Suggested food items include: raisins in small packets, semi-sweet chocolate in pieces for sharing, chewing gum, wrapped hard candies, food bars and canned soup, meat and poultry.