Fundraiser Being Held for Ashland Family That Lost Home in Fire

Fundraiser Being Run Through GoFundMe

ASHLAND, Wis.-A GoFundMe page has been set up for an Ashland family that lost their home on New Year’s Eve during a fire.

Richard and Diane Ketring were away from home when the incident happened. Richard represents Ward 2 of the Ashland City Council.

In a Facebook Post, Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis, reiterated just how important this fundraiser is saying:

“The family is currently dealing with the overwhelming challenge of charting a very different future from what was anticipated and are currently unsure what their needs are. Donations of clothing and household items are not needed at this time. Monetary donations will be welcomed and appreciated to help with the costs of short-term needs.”

To find out how to donate, visit this website: http://gofundme.com/ketring-family-fire-fund.