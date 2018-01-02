Police Chief Tusken Talks to East Hillside Residents

Potluck Was the Cheif's First Community Engagement Event of 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Police Chief Mike Tusken is starting off the new year talking to East Hillside residents.

This was the third annual “Chillin’ With the Chief” potluck at the East Hillside Community Club. It was Chief Tusken’s first community engagement event of 2018.

At the potluck, residents could talk with the chief and other Duluth police officers in a laid back environment.

Everyone could enjoy some of Chief Tusken’s wife’s award winning chili while they discussed issues ranging from policing to weather and sports.

“To have the top person of the Police Department come and just sit down with us, that really says a lot that he’s willing to hear us out and willing to have a conversation, that does say a lot,” said East Hillside resident James Gittemeier.

“Sometimes our very large events like national night out are hard because there’s so many people and it’s hard to pay attention to everyone so, what I find is you come to people’s spaces and places like community centers, smaller groups, and everyone has an opportunity to have face time and ask the question that they want,” said Chief Mike Tusken.

Chief Tusken said events like this are important for him to get feedback and suggestions, but they’re equally important in giving him a chance to meet more Duluthians.

The East Hillside Community Club has meeting every month that neighborhood residents and business owners are welcome to attend.

Even when the chief isn’t there, another police officer usually stops by.