Vanilla Bean to Replace Northern Waters Restaurant Location in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. —

Out with the old and in with the new – Northern Waters Restaurant in Duluth announced it was closing just last month.

Now a new restaurant is poised to open in that same location on Woodland Avenue.

Vanilla Bean – a restaurant on the North Shore in Two Harbors – has announced a new Duluth location, set to open on February 1.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will offer a full bar.

Jason Vincent, Vanilla Bean’s owner, tells us the new location will have the same breakfast and lunch favorites they’re known for as well as an expanded dinner menu.

“We’re a neighborhood restaurant, where we make fantastic made–from–scratch food,” Vincent said, adding that he is confident the place will be ready to open in a month’s time. “We have a fantastic environment with great service, great value, and great price. It felt like it was the right move to make.”

Vanilla Bean is hosting a job fair at the Woodland location on Monday, January 8, from 2:00 to 7:00 pm.

They are hiring all positions.