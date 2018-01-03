Glensheen kicks off Moonlight Snowshoe hike

The snowshoe hikes take place every Wednesday this January

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of winter–goers braved the freezing air for the first Moonlight Snowshoe event of the year at the Glensheen mansion. Snowshoers toured the grounds, and finished off at a bonfire to warm up.

“It’s just a different way to enjoy the winter landscape that we have in front of us,” Glensheen marketing director Jane Pederson said. “You are experiencing the Glensheen grounds and the historic estate, and learning about the story that the grounds play to the entire Glensheen and Congdon story.”

The snowshoe hikes at Glensheen are happening every Wednesday in January. It’s free. You just need to bring a pair of snow shoes, or just tag along in boots.