Life House has a new addition

The homeless youth advocacy organization has purchased a neighboring building

DULUTH, Minn. – The homeless youth advocates at Life House in Duluth are celebrating their newest property. Life House has officially acquired a building right behind its location. The building will be used to expand the education efforts for homeless youth there.

“We have an in–house, paid, job training program for the homeless and street youth that we work with. And we’ll be able to expand that programming, and be able to have our job training program, making candles, right next door to our current location,” Life House communications officer Margie Nelson said.

Life house purchased the building from the owners of Cooper’s Engraving Services. The parking lot will be converted into green space for the youth to use.