Minnesota Climber Headed to Canada’s Remote Mount Luciana

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) – A veteran Minnesota explorer is planning another adventure, an attempt at the first winter ascent of remote Mount Luciana in Canada.

The seldom-visited, 17,146-foot peak is deep in the Yukon’s Kluane National Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Canada’s tallest mountain, Mount Logan.

Lonnie Dupre, of Grand Marais, Minnesota, says he and climbing partner, Pascale Marceau, of Sundbury, Ontario, hope to fly into the St. Elias mountain range next week, weather permitting, with enough supplies for 25 days. He says the can expect temperatures of minus-50, gale force winds, limited daylight, and storms that last for days.

Dupre is credited with making the first solo ascent during January of North America’s tallest mountain, the 20,310-foot Mount Denali in Alaska, a feat he accomplished in 2015.