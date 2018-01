Police: Fire at Clinton’s NY Home, No Injuries Reported

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m., Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clinton’s bought the Westchester County home in 1999.