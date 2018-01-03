Resorts See An Increase In Guests For Winter Season

Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with over 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers.

BEAVER BAY, Minn. -Trail conditions are getting better for cross country skiing and snowmobiling around the Northland.

The recent stretch of cold and snow has been a big help after a dry start to Dec.

The Cove Point Lodge in Beaver Bay is one place seeing more guests lately who have winter sports in mind.

The Lodge is located near several trails, so it’s always a popular destination for people who enjoy getting outside during the winter months.

It’s among many businesses around the area where having more snow, means having more customers.

“Well they can bring us some business, that’s for sure,” said Cove Point Lodge Food & Beverage Director Richard Selz. “You have to like the outside this time of year to want to come up here right, to skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, those are all fun things to do up here.”

Besides offering close access to trails, Cove Point also attracts a lot of guests by offering frequent changes to its menu.

Knowing people who like cold weather sports also tend to be pretty hungry after being out in the snow all day.

