UMD Preps for South Korea, Whitecaps in Return to Amsoil Arena

UMD Alum Sarah Murray Returns as South Korea's Head Coach

DULUTH, Minn- For the first time since last year UMD fans can catch a game at Amsoil Arena. This Friday at 7:00 P.M. the Bulldogs will host alumni Sarah Murray and the South Korean National team, followed by the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday at 4:00 P.M..

UMD Assistant Coach Laura Bellamy will resume the teams head coaching duties while Maura Crowell is coaching with U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team.