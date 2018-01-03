Young Kids Getting Cabin Fever the Most

Experts Advise to Use More Indoor Activities that Burn Off Energy

DULUTH, Minn.-The frigid temperatures have a firm grip on the Northland as many of the residents in region have to put some extra layers on when going outside.

Many others are choosing to avoid that hassle by staying in – in particular young children.

We spoke to leaders from the daycare University Nursery at Coppertop Church who are advising that taking children out in subzero temperatures is obviously quite dangerous.

Since the little ones need to stay in much of the winter, they tend to get anxious which means parents need to have another plan of action for their younger kids to burn off all that energy.

Experts recommend having a variety of activities indoors that involve some type of exercise to help reduce cabin fever, which is starting to hit the teachers at the school as well.

“They are so excited to get to go outside,” said Channon Richardson, the nursery supervisor. “It’s been a while since they’ve been outside and I’m not going to lie – teachers are excited too. If they are going stir crazy, we are going stir crazy too.”

The nursery typically doesn’t have the kids go out in temperatures of 20 degrees if there is a wind present.