Competitive Dancers Prepare for Competition Season

The workshop helps performers learn costume tips.

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Dance students at Sterling Silver studio are getting ready for the competition season.

The studio held a make-up workshop, teaching competitive dance students how to get in full costume for their competitions. The girls are shown how to do their make-up and hair for the show.

“All the hair styles and makeup are themed to fit into what their performance number is,” Sterling Silver Studio Owner Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz said. “It is a total package right down from; hair, shoes, tights, costume, make-up, everything. It ties it all together.”

The make-up class is taught by girls that use to go through the same program. Instructor stressed to students, the make-up and hair learned during the class is not meant to be worn to school. It’s a part of the performance.