UPDATE: Northbound Lanes on Blatnik Bridge Now Open

The Accident Occured Shortly After 6:20 a.m. Thursday
Brett Scott

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A crash happened at 6:22 a.m. on the John A. Blatnik Bridge connecting Superior and Duluth.

At this time, all northbound lanes are open once again on I-535.

The Superior Police Department says they were already handling two separate crashes involving a total of four vehicles.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is responded to the accident.

Stay with FOX 21 Local news for more on this story as it becomes available.

 

 

 

