Duluth Designated Baby Friendly City

Duluth earned the recognition on Dec. 14. from the Healthy Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth has been named the fittest city and the least stressful city in the past and now one more title can be added to that list.

Mayor Emily Larson was presented with an award recognizing Duluth as a baby friendly city at City Hall.

Duluth was chosen because of its commitment to make breastfeeding easier and more accessible for mothers.

The state has 12 designated baby friendly hospitals and two are in Duluth, Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center and St. Luke’s Hospital.

“It’s wonderful to know that we have health care facilities, county and public officials who want to help encourage the greatest amount of value in nutrition and bonding that we can when we have family systems for nursing and breastfeeding as an option,” said Larson.”

Medical leaders say mothers who give birth in a baby friendly hospital are more likely to meet breastfeeding goals.

