Empty Bowl Preps Begin

Event Bowl Event Held April 17

DULUTH, Minn.-The annual Empty Bowl fundraiser is four months away, but that hasn’t stopped some local sculptors from creating bowls for the event already.

Today the Duluth Art Institute hosted an open studio where the public could come in and sculpt their own bowl for the charity, which helps raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

One of the participants said this was her first time making a bowl for the event, but said she has never been shy about purchasing them.

“I’ve been going to the empty bowl ever since it started in Duluth – great fundraiser – I’ve been buying bowls for my family and my grandkids ever since,” said Anne Marxhausen, a sculptor at the event. “I’m not up to buying 12 bowls a year.”

To find out how you can make a bowl for the event, visit the event’s Facebook page here.