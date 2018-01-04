New Art Show Opens Tomorrow

Event Goes from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Old Washington Gallery

DULUTH, Minn.-A new art show begins tomorrow at the old Washington Gallery on Lake Avenue.

The event will feature a group of 10 local artists who have been working together for the last five years. Organizers said this type of event is unique, as it brings all sorts of styles together on one roof.

“We have a lot of differences,” said Carolyn Carpenter, a painter who will have art work at the event. “From very abstract, to very realistic, and some painters just do beautiful, photographic work of their subject.”

The opening reception will go from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 315 Gallery at 315 N. Lake Ave.

To find out more about the group visit their Facebook page.