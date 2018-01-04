More People Dropping Off Electronic Waste After Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – Out with the old and in with the new.

If you are among those who received or bought a new flat screen TV during the holiday season, what do you do with the old TV box set?

Demolicious in Duluth is one of many facilities around town that will take it off of your hands.

Workers here are busy taking in TVs, DVD players and computer equipment that can release damaging chemicals into the environment.

It’s always best to drop those items off at a recycling center or transfer facility to avoid those problems.

“All of our electronics are recycled and they’re sent to a facility. they’re not put in a landfill, which is good for our environment,” said Demolicious Owner Dianne Anderson. “you always hear about ground source contamination that will not happen.”

Demolicious estimates it recycles about 40,000 pounds of electronic waste every year.