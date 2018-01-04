Sen. Tina Smith To Speak In Duluth Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Minnesota lieutenant governor and now U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is coming to Duluth Friday to meet the public.

The reception is being hosted by Mayor Emily Larson at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s a free event.

This will be Sen. Smith’s first public gathering in Minnesota since taking over the senate seat for Al Franken.

Smith will address the crowd at 6 p.m.

For more on the event and to register to help with turnout expectations, click here.