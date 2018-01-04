Two New Police Officers in Superior

One of the New Officers is From Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Two new police officers have been sworn in by the Superior Police Department.

One of the new officers is from Superior, and before working for the police there, he was a Douglas County Jailer.

He said today’s swearing in ceremony was a dream come true because he can serve the community he loves.

“I’ve always had a love for law enforcement; always intrigued with it,” said new officer Robert Eastman. “I always felt it was a calling to be out helping people.”

The other new officer is Ronald Custer of Circle Pines, Minn. He had previously interned with the Duluth Police Department.