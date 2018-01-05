“Anonymous” Collecting Clothing and Blankets for the Homeless

One Group Member Will Sleep Outside to Raise Homeless Awareness

DULUTH, Minn. – Freezing cold temperatures can be dangerous for thousands of homeless people across the country.

In Duluth, the group “Anonymous” is collecting clothing and blanket donations for the homeless.

They will make bundles with the donations and leave them around the city.

One group member will be sleeping outside in Superior for a whole night next week to learn what the local homeless population goes through.

“Thirty some people last year in Duluth died that were registered at a homeless shelter at one point last year in the winter and we lost those people because of not having a bed for them or whatever the reason was,” said Justin Hackaway, who will be sleeping outside.

“Anonymous” accepts donations at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street everyday.