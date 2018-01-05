Ely Winter Festival Looks for Talented Sculptors

The Ely Winter Festival is Celebrating a 25th Anniversary This Year

ELY, Minn. – Those of you looking to brave the cold and create a stunning piece of art have a few more hours to apply if you’d like to do so in this year’s Ely Winter Festival.

The search for sculptors ends Friday evening at 11:45 p.m.

The festival is a chance for artists to make snow sculptures from large frozen blocks of snow.

The festival takes place in Ely’s Whiteside Park.

This year, organizers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event.

The fun kicks off on February 1 and runs through February 11.

Click here if you’d like to apply.