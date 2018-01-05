Flu Season Affecting Many in the Northland

Doctors say if you have flu like symptoms, stay home to avoid affecting others.

DULUTH, Minn.- Have you been feeling under the weather lately? Doctors say this flu season could be shaping out to be worse than last years.

Medical professionals say you don’t need to visit the doctor if you have the flu stay home and rest. But the flu can affect some worse than others.

“You may have influenza, you may not have the serve high fever and feel like you’ve been hit by a truck,” Essentia Infectious Disease Physician Rajesh Prabhu said. “You may have a mild case, but the point is your mild case could be transmitted to someone else. They can catch it and they may have a serve case.”

Some Northlanders such as; elderly, children under five, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Should call their physician if you’re experiencing flu like symptoms. This year doctors say there’s a spike in hospital admissions due to the flu.

“Once we have the flu, to avoid giving it to everybody around you,” Andrew Thompson St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Physician said. “That means staying home from work, staying home from school, and not visiting other people.”

St. Lukes hospital is asking Northlanders to not visit patients in the hospital if you’re sick. Northlanders should only return to work until their fever has been gone for one day.