Gander Outdoors in Hermantown to Open Early This Year

CEO Announced List of Stores Opening Before Late May

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Many Gander Outdoors stores are re-opening, including the former Gander Mountain in Hermantown.

The Gander Outdoors CEO gave a list of stores expected to open by the end of May.

The Hermantown store was number nine of the list, meaning it should be the ninth location to open its doors.

This is a list that we feel is very solid, ready to go. Two have opened, two more are opening next week and they’ll start opening at a very rapid pace,” said Gander Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis in a video he posted to Twitter this week.

The CEO said most stores will be opened as Gander Outdoors, but some could open as other brands.