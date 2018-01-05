Local Investing Expert Sees Future Dip in Market

Dow Closed at 25,300 Today

DULUTH, Minn.-The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out at 25,000 yesterday, the first time that’s ever happened.

That begs the question if Northlander’s should start investing more.

One local financial advisor said you should always be investing in your future, but doesn’t want the public to think this surge will continue in the near future.

He said that the market will dip in the coming years – it’s just a matter of determining when.

“I think it’s good to put it in perspective,” said Cory Binsfield, of Structured Wealth Advisors. “If you go back to the great recession the Dow peaked at about 14,000 and that was in October of 2007. Basically 10 years ago was the last peak.”

Binsfield said investors should diversify, putting some their money in the U.S. market, while also making global investments. As for those closer to retirement, it’s recommended they play it safe.

