Senator Tina Smith Visits the Northland

Senator Tina Smith made her first public appearance since being sworn in.

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday night Senator Tina Smith made her first big public appearance, meeting Northlanders in Duluth.

Senator Smith spoke with Northlanders at Hoops Brewery, on what she hopes to tackle while in Washington.

“I wanted to come to Duluth and the north country right away because I love this part of the state so much,” Sen. Tina Smith said.

On–goers said it meant a lot that the new senator made her first stop in Duluth. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson introduced the new senator to Northlanders at Hoops Brewery in Canal Park. The room was full of excitement.

Senator smith addressed issues she wants to focus on while in Washington, from paid parental leave to maintaining roads.

“I will continue to work very hard on rural broadband, i will continue to work very hard on making health care more affordable,” Sen. Smith said. “One of the biggest economic challenges Minnesota families face is that they can’t afford good healthcare.”

The Senator informed the crowd her goal is to find out what Minnesotans want her to bring to Washington. Friday night Northlanders responded.

“I think that she probably should take interest in rural and urban areas of the cities,” UMD professor political science Cindy Rugeley “Pay attention to greater Minnesota as well as the twin cities and more urban areas.”

On Saturday the senator is making multiple visits around the Northland that she says are focused on economic development and creating opportunity for Minnesotans.