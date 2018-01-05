University of Wisconsin System Exec to Plead Guilty to Drunken Driving

(UW System)

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ The attorney for University of Wisconsin System executive Jessica Tormey says Tormey plans to plead guilty to first-offense drunken driving from an incident in Menomonie in October.

Tormey is the chief of staff to UW System President Ray Cross. The Journal Sentinel reports that Tormey was stopped by police on the night of Oct. 5 in Menomonie, where she was attending a two-day Board of Regents meeting.

A police citation filed in Dunn County Circuit Court says Tormey’s blood-alcohol content was 0.13 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Tormey’s attorney, Matt Meyer, says the plea would require Tormey to pay a fine and lose her driver’s license for six months.

UW System spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis referred all questions about Tormey’s arrest and activities that night to Meyer.