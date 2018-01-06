Banff Film Festive Shown in Duluth

The festival highlights adventures from around the world.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Banff Mountain Film Festival kicked-off night at the DECC in Duluth, but it’s not too late to catch the films.

The film festival highlights short films of expeditions and outdoor adventures from around the globe. The Banff Mountain Film Festival travels around the world. Thanks to the Duluth Cross Country Club the films are shown in the Northland.

Organizers say the films are a perfect fit for Northlanders.

“People get excited and kind of excited by the stories that are told at the festival,” Duluth Cross Country Ski Club President Annalisa Peterson said. “I think it gets everyone excited to have their own adventures.”

The festival is a family event. Films shown specifically in Duluth are chosen by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. The event is going on Sunday as well. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds from the festival go to the Cross Country Ski Club.